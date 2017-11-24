Mid Wales bowlers honour stars of year

THE Mid Wales Women's Bowling Association (MWBA) ended a busy season with an annual meeting and luncheon at Llandrindod Wells’ Commodore Hotel.

The association enjoyed a stellar year by winning the Savegar Trophy while several members represented Wales at the highest level.

Llandrindod Wells’ Jess Sims won pairs gold alongside South Wales’a Laura Daniels at the World Championships while Kathy Pearce of Berriew helped Wales to triples silver.

Meanwhile Berriew's Emma Gittins helped Wales to fours gold in the European Championships.

Gittins was crowned singles champion with Presteigne’s Rhiannon Weale the under 25s champion and Montgomery teenager Holly Bailey the county under 16s champion.

Llandrindod Wells' Jess Sims won the two wood singles title with Janet Thomas and Isabel Jones of Berriew the pairs champions and being joined by Kathy Pearce in winning the two wood triples.

Llandrindod Wells' Shirley King, Jenny Davies, Jess Sims and Laura Harwood won the three wood triples while the fours title saw King, Sims and Harwood joined by Kayleigh Morris and Jennie Williams.

Meanwhile the Ruby Triples title was won by Jodie Wakelam, Anne Hill and Sylvia Pryce of Churchstoke.