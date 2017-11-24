Daffodils march on in county cup

JOE Evans struck twice as Llanidloes Town overcame Dyffryn Banw to book their place in the third round of the MP Foulkes Montgomeryshire Cup on Sunday.

Ed Clarke completed the scoring in a 3-1 victory while Banw reduced the arrears through Huw Tudor.

Meanwhile completed a thrilling fightback to prevail 3-2 winners at Guilsfield on Wednesday.

Goals from Graeme McGill and Adam Jenkins gave the hosts the edge before Nick Joyce began the comeback by reducing the arrears and Sam Roberts levelled with Jack Watkin netting the winner as Llanymynech toasted a night to remember.