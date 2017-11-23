Webster stars as Forden progress

FORDEN United stormed to an emphatic 9-0 win over Talybont to book their place in the third round of the Emrys Morgan Cup.

The tie was switched to Aberystwyth Town's 3G Park Avenue pitch following two postponements and it was the Montgomeryshire League side which prevailed.

Christian Webster led the rout with a hat-trick while Josh Gethin and Ryan Jenkins both struck doubles with further goals from Mike Henderson-Smith and Kieran Evans completing the romp.