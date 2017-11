LLANRHAEADR will host Llanfair United in the tie of the quarter-finals of this season’s MP Foulkes Montgomeryshire Cup.

Meanwhile Four Crosses entertain derby rivals Llanymynech while an all Spar Mid Wales League Two clash pits Llansantffraid Village at home to Churchstoke with the draw completed by Llangedwyn’s home clash with Spar Mid Wales League One side Llanidloes Town.