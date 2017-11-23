Montgomery slip to Telford defeat

MONTGOMERY slipped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Telford and Wrekin IIs in the Shropshire Women’s League.

A solitary strike from Katy Pennell earned the Shropshire side a hard fought three points at the Flash Leisure Centre.

Meanwhile Newtown shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw at home to Dysynni in division one of the North Wales Women’s League.

Goals from Clare Bonsall, Heidi Langford and Jacqui Loxam earned the hosts a point with the Tywyn visitors netting through Lora Constable, Alice Bennett and Amelia Dunn.

Welshpool returned from Ruthin with a battling point following a goalless draw while Llanfair Caereinion crashed to a 5-0 defeat at home to Ardudwy,

Cari Davies led Ardudwy to glory with a brace with Heledd Rowlands, Jenna Gallagher and Jacqui Smith settling the outcome.

Meanwhile Presteigne slipped to a 4-0 defeat at Whitchurch in the South Wales Women's Premier League One.

Elsewhere Radnor enjoyed a fruitful weekend with four points picked up from two games in South Wales Women’s League Two.

Two goals from Hayley Price helped Radnor to a point in a 2-2 draw against Swansea IIIs on Saturday while Llinos Samuel and Gwen Samuel shared the limelight with doubles each in Sunday’s 5-0 win over Sue Noakes with Laura Price-Davies completing the tally.

Meanwhile Newtown celebrated their best result of the season with a 6-2 victory over Pershore in the first division of the Midland Men's League.

Goals from Andy Denham, Tom Hillidge, Tudor Jones, Aodhan O’Keegan, Gareth Preece and Nick Ratcliffe-Owen clinched the spoils with Tony Handley netting twice in reply.