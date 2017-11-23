Llanfair maintain early season form

LLANFAIR United celebrated a 2-0 win at Pwllheli to remain within striking distance of the league pace setters in the North Wales Women’s League.

Goals from Mary Griffiths and Gemma Jones earned United a sixth win of the season to stay five points off leaders Bethel with two games still in hand.

Meanwhile Llanidloes Town fell to an agonising defeat at home to Amlwch Town with a solitary Ffion Owen strike ensuring the visitors were triumphant.