Extra-time glory for Llanfair with Cornish the hero

LLOYD Cornish came off the bench to head Llanfair United to extra time glory over Corwen and book a place in the last 16 of the Welsh Trophy.

Tom Williams twice tested home goalkeeper Mark Richards early on while Scott Evans was denied by the woodwork before Llanfair broke the deadlock on 29 minutes with Paul Griffiths lobbing goalkeeper Nathan Roberts from 20 yards.

Corwen continued to take the tie to Llanfair with Richards forced into two outstanding saves to deny Ryan Jones either side of the interval.

The pressure finally told with the Wrexham side back in the game on 51 minutes with Scott Evans slotting home a penalty after Paul Jones was impeded in the area.

Richards produced fine saves to turn away Ryan Billington’s header while Ryan Jones was also denied by the home goalkeeper as Corwen looked to complete their fightback.

In a thrilling finale the hosts regained their lead with Josh Astley heading home Rob Bumford’s right wing cross with eight minutes remaining only for Corwen to snatch an equaliser with the last kick of the game as Evans completed his brace.

Williams struck the woodwork as Corwen began extra-time brightly but it was Llanfair who snatched glory time in the closing seconds of the first-half as Cornish headed his side in front with the hosts holding out to claim a place in the last 16.

LLANFAIR: Richards, Spencer, Stephens, Andrew, M Bumford, R Bumford, B Jones, P Griffiths, T Evans, L Griffiths, Astley. Subs: Waldron, Cornish, Gregory