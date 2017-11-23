Carno too strong for Maglonians as Rees runs riot

PETER Rees starred with a hat-trick as Carno stormed to a comprehensive 5-0 win at home to Machynlleth.

Scott Williams was on target with Jac Petrie also netting against his former club as the Greens climbed into the top half of the table with an emphatic win.

Bow Street prevailed 4-3 winners at home to Tywyn Bryncrug with Mark Gornall’s late penalty winning the day.

Tom Evans, Llion Jenkins and Andy Gittins struck for the Magpies only for Tywyn to reply through Aston Heath, Dave Jenkins and Joe Bell before Gornall struck a late winner.

League leaders Welshpool Town proved a class above Borth United with Will Thomas running riot in an 8-1 win at Maesydre.

Thomas netted a double hat-trick for the rampant Lilywhites with Adam Davies completing their scoring with a brace with the Magpies reducing the arrears through Ryan Edwards’ consolation.

Llanrhaeadr maintained pressure at the top with a 4-1 win at home to Churchstoke.

Goals from Tom Evans, Iwan Matthews, Adam Burgess and Dan Kelly ensured a comfortable margin of victory for the hosts with Joe Haycock reducing the arrears.

Meanwhile Aberaeron hit back to prevail 3-1 winners at home to Kerry.

Max McLaughlin fired the Lambs ahead only for the hosts to hit back and secure the spoils with goals from Liam Jacques, Mike Gornall and Mattie Davies.