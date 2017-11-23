Brynamman fight back as Bulls slip up in last minute

BUILTH Wells were made to pay the price as a late penalty helped Brynamman pip victory at the last in Swalec League Division Two West Central.

The Bulls started with the confidence of a side unbeaten in their last three games as the Powys side dominated the scrum.

It was no surprise when Nathan Jones and Lucas Evans combined to release full-back Gethin Lewis for the opening try with Harry Jenkinson spurning the conversion attempt.

The Carmarthenshire side hit back with an unconverted try of their own as John Bevan crossed the whitewash with Jenkinson and Chris Bartholomew exchanging penalties as the sides went in at the break level at 8-8.

Builth weathered an early storm as Brynamman started the second-half on top but it was the Bulls who regained the lead with new signing Lewis Bowen crossing for a try, converted by Jenkinson.

Brynamman maintained the pressure with two kicks from Bartholomew keeping the match in the balance until the last few minutes.

The Bulls were hanging on when the hosts were awarded a penalty 20 metres out following an infringement in a ruck with Bartholomew completing their fightback.

Coach Ben Duggan said: “The squad targeted to win at least three out of the four games which we have done. The squad is starting to play well and come together as planned.”

BUILTH: Luxton, Pugh, Jerman, Evans, N Jones, Brown, Bowen, Mills, Jenkinson, G Jones, R Davies, Samuel, E Davies, Bagget, Lewis. Reps - T Davies, Oakley, R Jones, A Jones, Griffiths