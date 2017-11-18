Robins relish visit of newboys Barry

NEWTOWN manager Chris Hughes has backed his side to build on last week’s crucial victory when Barry Town United visit Latham Park on Saturday (2pm).

The Robins battled to a 2-0 win at Carmarthen Town to celebrate their first away win in the league this season and to move out of the relegation zone.

Hughes heaped praise on Luke Boundford who came off the bench to play a key role in the victory.

“We know if we get the crosses in to the area then we have a player in Luke who is as good as anyone in this league with his head,” said Hughes. “He played a key role after coming on.”

Hughes also credited his side and in particular goalkeeper Dave Jones who bounced back from his blunder against Bangor City the previous week by making several vital stops.

“We were happy with our first-half display, we did really well, both sides created chances and Dave pulled off a few good saves,” said Hughes.

“I would have been happy with a point but a win is huge for us and it has certainly been coming after playing so well but getting nothing in the last few games.

“My only disappointment was the final five minutes when we seemed to let our nerves get the better of us but we held out and did not concede so I am happy.”

Hughes insisted Newtown could maintain their climb up the table this week with Barry Town United visiting Latham Park.

“We are looking forward to the game,” said Hughes. “The fixture list was not the kindest to us this season with us having five of the top six sides early on but we now have a run of fixtures against sides around us.”