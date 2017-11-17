Llandudno test for TNS cup stars

SCOTT Ruscoe has backed his TNS squad to cope with three huge games in nine days as they return to league action at Llandudno on Friday night.

TNS overcame Queen of the South on penalties following a goalless 120 minutes last Sunday with several of the Saints squad suffering in the aftermath.

Aeron Edwards sustained a groin injury while defender Connell Rawlinson also put in a shift over 120 minutes.

However Ruscoe remained confident the Saints squad could cope with a gruelling programme, starting at Llandudno tonight (Friday) with a Nathaniel MG Cup semi-final at Connahs Quay Nomads on Monday.

“We brought on Chris Seargeant, the joint top scorer in the league and we’ve got other players to come back too, so it means anyone who put their bodies on the line on Sunday might be able to have a rest.

“If they’re struggling, we can have a look at it. They have a couple of days of recovery now ahead of Friday so we might be able to change one or two.”

Ruscoe insisted his side need to bounce back in the league after a shock 1-0 home defeat to Barry Town United saw the champions slip to third in the table.

He added: “We were on a 15 game unbeaten run before Barry beat us and we need to use last Sunday as a springboard.

“We’re expecting something similar against Llandudno. They have a new manager in Iwan Williams and he went man-for-man in the Caernarfon cup game.

“We’ll have to see if he does the same again, but we’ll have to be up to it and find solutions to any problems.”