Luxton the star as Bulls keep climbing

BUILTH Wells produced their best performance of the campaign with an emphatic 31-0 victory over Nantymoel.

Builth weathered an early storm as the visitors hit the ground running but the Bulls soon gained a foothold in the game thanks to two tries from prop Aiden Luxton with one converted by Harry Jenkinson

The Bulls further strengthened their grip on the game after the break with half backs Rhys Davies and Gavin Jones pulling the strings as Ben Pugh and Tom Samuel crossed to secure the bonus point.

Builth wrapped the game up with a length of the field run and try from in form centre Mike Powell to leap frog Nantymoel to seventh in the division two west central table.

BUILTH: Luxton, Pugh, Jerman, Evans, N Jones, Brown , Bowen, Samuel, R Davies, Jenkinson, G Jones, Powell, E Davies, Bagget, Lewis. Reps Mills, Parry, Oakley, R Jones, J Davies