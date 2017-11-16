Henderson guest stars at Yorton Breeders Club

NICKY Henderson was among the stars to attend the annual Yorton Breeders Club party.

The four times champion and national hunt trainer was the guest speaker at the annual event which offers members a day of socialising and stud viewing bloodstock.

Members were shown a selection of young horses due to go into training and a variety of stock bred on the farm from foals upwards as well as Yorton’s own point to pointer Sulu Magic, trained locally by Phil Rowley.

Personalities from the racing world who travelled up for the event included Nick Luck, David Minton and trainers Paul Nicholls, Nigel Twiston-Davies, Warren Greatrex and Tom Gretton who gave members an insight into their National Hunt teams for this season.

The Breeders Club is now entering its second year and has a busy calendar of events including trips to Arqana Sales in Deauville in 2018.