Guilsfield enjoy Tiger hunt to stay top of the league

GUILSFIELD Reserves stayed top of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League Honda Division One table with a 3-1 victory at Trewern United.

Mark Davies, George Clifton and Phil Turnbull struck for the Guils with Shaun Roberts reducing the arrears for the Tigers.

Bishops Castle Town maintained the pursuit in second place with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Meifod with a Gaz Bromley brace and strikes from Jack Mellor and Jake Ellis.

Elsewhere Four Crosses ruthlessly capitalised on Maesyrhandir’s selection problems with a 7-2 rout at Foxen Manor.

Jamie Evans and Ben Simms shared the limelight with doubles each while Shaheen Miah, Dylan Ellis and Emlyn Williams cancelled replies from Jack Jarman and Harry Jones.

Meanwhile honours ended even at Cae Llwyn as struggling Llanfyllin Town frusrated Llanfair United Reserves in a 2-2 draw.

Craig Jones and Callum Vaughan struck for the Magpies with goals from Ashley Davies and Callum Foulkes ensuring United returned home with a point.

Meanwhile Llangedwyn are the new Mitsubishi Division Two leaders following a 4-0 victory over Welshpool Town Reserves.

Goals from Lee Evans, John Lewis, Rich Evans and James Evans ensured the Foxes remained on course for promotion.

Elsewhere a Huw France master class inspired Llanrhaeadr Reserves to a 9-0 drubbing of Churchstoke Reserves.

France led the rout with a five goal haul with Mike Roberts adding a brace and further goals from Ryan Broadbent and Kieron Edmunds settling the outcome.

Carno Reserves were also among the goals in a 6-0 victory over Llanfyllin Town Reserves at Ty Brith.

Jac Owen and Tom Leah both completed doubles with Luke Palmer-Jones and Joe Morris goals ensuring an emphatic victory for the Greens.

Meanwhile Steve Tomkins struck twice as Trefonen earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Abermule Reserves.

Brandon Rogers completed the Shropshire side’s tally to clinch the spoils while Mule remained in contention through Mike Humphreys and Sukru Ozdemir.

Elsewhere Dave Ash was the hero with both goals as Newtown Wanderers edged a 2-1 win at home to Llanfechain who replied through Rob Edwards.