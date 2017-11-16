Guils claim point from Holy battle

GUILSFIELD were unable to repeat the previous week’s cup heroics as honours ended even at home to Holywell Town.

Holywell arrived keen to avenge their Welsh Cup exit at the hands of the Guils and began with bluster as Steve Lewis’ looping header was steered home by Sam Jones after 10 minutes only for the effort to be ruled out for a foul on home goalkeeper Andy Wycherley.

The frantic early pace continued as two well matched sides jostled for dominance.

The Guils should have led on 27 minutes when Adam Jenkins unlocked the Wellmen's defence to square from the left only for Jake Cook to fluff his lines on the far post.

The villagers continued to press with Louis Irvine’s low drive from the edge of the area pushed around the post by Holywell goalkeeper Shaun Pearson before Chris Cathrall fired wide.

Callum Bromley forced a stunning close range save from Pearson following Cook’s right wing corner as the villagers ended the first-half on top.

Pearson was again kept on his toes at the start of the second-half with Cook teeing up Cathrall on the edge of the area only for Pearson to tip his effort over the bar.

Holywell continued to threaten with Lewis’ side footed effort from Matty Harvey’s low left wing cross forcing Wycherley into action on the hour.

However the Guils continued to ask the questions with Irvine’s 20 yard free-kick saved by Pearson before Jenkins fired wide from close range.

The Wellmen could have snuck glory at the death with substitute Brady McGalloway forcing Wycherley into a smart save to ensure the Guils a share of the spoils.

GUILSFIELD: Wycherley, Bromley, Richards, Rogers, Ford, James, Cook, Jones (Weetman), Irvine, Cathrall, Jenkins (Barton). Subs: Leonard.