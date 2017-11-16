Felindre celebrate historic first win

FELINDRE Football Club celebrated their first competitive win in more than half a century last weekend.

The village club was re-formed in the summer following an absence of 52 years and has so far endured a testing start to life back in Mid Wales football.

However last weekend the Millers celebrated their first win of the Watson Financial Mid Wales League South season with a 3-2 victory at home to Brecon Northcote Reserves.

Two goals from Bertie Jones and a Jack Barrett headed effort proved the different and sparked a night of celebration in the village and a thirst for more success.

Club spokesman George Morgan backed the club to build on the victory and start climbing the table in the second half of the season.

“It's been a pretty hard start and we’ve been on the end of some tough score lines, but we've made a couple signings in key positions, and moved players around in positions which has benefited the team and think we're turning the corner now.

“We have marked out winnable games and games to grab a point in, so hopefully we're in for a better second half of the season and will move off the bottom of the table.

“The squad is really positive and training numbers have been huge with 15 players turning out regularly.

“While we are also building up some regular support at Bright Park on matchdays.”