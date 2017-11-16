Boundford worth his weight in gold in Robins triumph

NEWTOWN moved out of the relegation zone with a battling victory at Carmarthen Town who remain marooned at the foot of the JD Welsh Premier.

The Robins went into the game without a league win on the road this season and desperate to spark their season into life following a miserable start.

Carmarthen should have been reduced to 10 men inside the opening 10 minutes only for Ceri Morgan to escape with a caution after clattering into Jolyon Harries.

The Robins carved the better openings with Jamie Reed and James Murphy going close before the visitors survived a let off at the other end as goalkeeper Dave Jones saved at the feet of Liam Griffiths.

The match opened up with Murphy’s volley superbly saved by Carmarthen goalkeeper Lee Idzi at one end while opposite number Jones denied Kieran Lewis from distance.

The second-half proved a scrappy affair with defences dominant before Newtown manager Chris Hughes rang the changes with 15 minutes remaining.

Within seconds of his arrival Luke Boundford repaid his manager’s faith with a powerful header from Craig Williams’ corner leaving Idzi with no chance.

The Robins clinched the spoils with three minutes remaining with Idzi spilling a free-kick from Jamie Reed into the path of Neil Mitchell who made no mistake.

The Old Gold went for broke for the remainder of the game with Kostas Georgivesky and Kyle Williams firing wide but Newtown held firm for three points.

NEWTOWN: D Jones, Williams, Sears, Mills-Evans, Harries, Cartwright, Mitchell, Murphy (Boundford), Kenton, Reed, Rushton (Goodwin). Subs: Perry, Price, Cadwallader, Evans, J Jones

Att – 246