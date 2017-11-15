Chris Coleman uncertain of future as Wales manager as fans urge him to stay

Chris Coleman says he remains in the dark over his future even though he believes he is the man to take Wales forward.

Coleman was in charge for the 49th time as Panama's stoppage-time equaliser denied Wales victory in a 1-1 draw in Cardiff on Tuesday night.

The focus now turns to whether Coleman can agree a new deal to remain as manager, with the 47-year-old seeking certain guarantees from the Football Association of Wales over his backroom staff.

Those talks are expected to resume this week and Coleman - the most successful manager in Wales' history after guiding them to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 - admits he is unable to predict the outcome.

"I honestly don't know what's going to happen," Coleman said.

"I don't know if that's my last game yet or not.

"But my situation is public so I hope it's resolved quickly.

"I think I am the man to lead them but there is a bit more to it than that."

Wales fans at the Cardiff City Stadium left the FAW hierarchy in no doubt as to what they want to happen.

They showed their support for Coleman from the first minute as they urged him to stay.

Coleman thanked them in his post-match address - "I appreciated them singing my name" - and revealed that he had praised his players for their efforts in what could prove to be his final speech to them.

"I said it's been an absolute pleasure if this is my last experience with them," he said.

"We've been through a lot and I'm sitting here now with bonds and friendships that will never be broken.

"It's all down to the players who are an incredible bunch and they'll go on and keep achieving.

"There's still a little hangover because we didn't get to Russia, but once we get closer to the next challenge that's when this place will be buzzing again."

Coleman had fielded an experimental line-up with first starts for Ben Woodburn, EthanAmpadu and David Brooks and second-half debuts for Tom Lockyer, Lee Evans, Ryan Hedges and Marley Watkins.

But Wales looked on course for victory through Tom Lawrence's 75th-minute strike, only for Armando Cooper to equalise for the World Cup finalists in the third minute of stoppage time.

"It was all about blooding the young ones, because there's probably about another 12 months before it all kicks off again," Coleman said.

"It was important they got a taste of what it's like against an international team, especially against a team who have qualified for a World Cup.

"I was pleased with them and I'm convinced they will come through and add to the squad."