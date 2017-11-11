Basement battle and cup semi for the Robins

NEWTOWN face a huge week in their campaign, starting with a basement battle at Carmarthen Town on Saturday.

The match is one the Robins can ill afford to lose after an alarming slump in form which has yielded only two league points since September and just one away goal.

Their latest defeat came as a bitter pill after goalkeeper Dave Jones’ blunder was punished in a 2-1 defeat at home to Bangor City last week.

Manager Chris Hughes could not hide his disappointment and empathised with the Robins supporters.

“The second goal was a calamity,” said Hughes. “It was very, very disappointing to lose a game like that.

“We worked hard to get back into the game and were looking the most likely to go on and win the game so to lose is very disappointing.

“We knew City would have plenty of the ball but we set up to deal with it and worked hard on our shape.”

Hughes will try and pick up his troops for the big match at Richmond Park with fitness doubts surrounding Jamie Price and Tom Goodwin while Ryan Kershaw remained suspended.

“It will be a different type of game on Saturday,” said Hughes. “We must take the elements of our performance against Bangor City and apply them at Carmarthen.”

The Robins are also in midweek action with a 190 mile round trip to Cardiff Metropolitan in the semi-final of the Nathaniel MG Cup on Wednesday with a final date with TNS or Connahs Quay Nomads at stake.