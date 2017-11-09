Pugh leads Bulls to victory as high flyers left stunned

BUILTH Wells produced their best display of the season to prevail triumphant at Swalec Division Two West Central high flyers Nantyfyllon.

A brace of penalties from Nigel James gave the hosts an early lead but Builth soon managed to get a foothold in the game.

Strong runs from second rowers Nathan Jones and Lucas Evans culminated in a brace of tries from two driving mauls with Ben Pugh crossing the whitewash.

Harry Jenkinson converted both and added a penalty as the Bulls established a 17-6 interval lead.

Nantyfyllon came out firing after the break and reduced the arrears following a series of forward surges with Ross Boast crossing for try in the corner

However the Bulls steadied their nerves with a brace of penalties from Jenkinson to comfortably see out the game and continue their rise up the table.

BUILTH: Luxton, Pugh, T Davies, Evans, N Jones, Brown, Bowen, Samuel, R Davies, Jenkinson, G Jones, Boore, B Davies, Bagget, Lewis. Reps - D Davies, G Davies, Dawes, R Jones, Healey, Jarman