Proctor in Rovers return while Berriew 'Mann' Up

WATERLOO Rovers have hailed the signing of striker Charlie Proctor from Trewern.

The 25 year old returns to Maesydre having already netted 10 goals for their J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League Honda Division One rivals this season.

Proctor is a TNS academy graduate who has also represented Llanidloes Town in Spar Mid Wales League One.

Also departing Trewern is teenage midfielder Jake Mann who has joined Spar Mid Wales League One side Berriew with the 17 year old a product of the Newtown academy.