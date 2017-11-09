Groves boost for Mule

Reporter:

Gavin Grosvenor

ABERMULE have strengthened their squad with the signing of Ryan Groves.

The 21 year old defender arrives from Spar Mid Wales League One side and local rivals Kerry having also represented Llanidloes Town.

 

Email:

gavin.grosvenor@nwn.co.uk

See full story in the County Times

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Read