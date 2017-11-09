Golden Meadows extends winning run for Presteigne

PRESTEIGNE Reserves extended their winning run to five games with a 2-1 win over Builth Wells Reserves on Thursday night.

Tom Crichton fired the Saints ahead before an own goal restored parity but Presteigne were not to be denied with Marcus Meadows’ strike sealing glory.

Newcastle maintained their own impressive form with Carl Price netting twice in a 5-2 win at home to Brecon Northcote Reserves.

Tom Bright, Jack Kennett and Jimmy Thomas completed the Millers tally while Josh Allen and Adam Tester replied for Northcote.