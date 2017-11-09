Glory for Town as Lewis nets winner

KAREN Lewis scored a last gasp winner as Newtown celebrated a thrilling 4-3 victory at home to Llanfair Caereinion in the North Wales Women’s League.

Tayla Trigg, Clare Bonsall and Heidi Langford struck for the hosts while Mary Griffiths and a Louise Wilde double looked to have secured the visitors a point.

However with seconds remaining Town snatched victory with Lewis on target to leave Llanfair stunned.

Meanwhile Welshpool’s testing start to the campaign continued with two defeats over the weekend.

Pool travelled to Northop Hall on Saturday and despite goals from Kelly Evans, Sonja Evans and Nia Mansell the hosts prevailed 4-3 winners as Hannah Dent struck twice with Sonia Holdsworth and Kristen Macbeth completing their tally.

Pool’s miserable weekend was completed with a 2-1 defeat at home to Pwllheli on Sunday with Ffion Johns strike a consolation as the Gwynedd side won the day with goals from Julie Griffith and Eleri Jones.

Presteigne also tasted double defeat in the South Wales Women’s Premier League One.

Despite Charlie Price firing Presteigne ahead the Radnorshire side slumped 3-1 at home to Gwent on Saturday while crashing to a heavy 9-0 loss at Cardiff University on Sunday.

Meanwhile Radnor remain unbeaten after goals from Hayley Price and Kirsty Prosser secured a point in a 2-2 draw at Swansea University IIs in division two.

Elsewhere Montgomery celebrated a 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury IIIs in the Shropshire Women's League.

A bright start from the Welsh side culminated in a goal for the inform Emma Hockley but despite a dominant display the visitors were unable to extend their lead.

Monty withstood a spell of pressure at the start of the second-half with new signing Louise Beddoes shining before Hockley doubled her tally with a superb individual strike.

Lindsey Huxtable led the Monty defence while Megan Randell came close to extending their lead only to sustain a head injury after being bundled into the back of home goal.

The hosts pressure yielded a last gasp consolation but Monty had done enough to celebrate a richly deserved victory.

Elsewhere Oscar Crutchley’s strike earned Newtown a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Wednesbury who replied through Richard Jones in division one of the Midland Men’s League.