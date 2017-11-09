Derby glory won as Town triumph

NEWTOWN took the derby day honours at Welshpool with a dominant second-half display completing a 33-15 victory in division two of the North Wales League.

Fly-half Dylan Leach proved the difference in the first-half, kicking three penalties to cancel a try from Pool captain Tom Stranks with the conversion attempt from Tom Williams hitting the post.

However Newtown grew in stature after the break with tries from Jac Benyon-Thomas, Tom Andrews, Chris Bound and Twm Jones, coupled with two conversions by Leach, clinching victory.

Pool had the final say with a try from Ryan Goodwin, converted by Tom Williams who also kicked a penalty, but it only proved a consolation for the hosts.

Elsewhere in division two Llanidloes were left kicking their heels as Abergele failed to raise a side for their trip to Cae Hafren.

Meanwhile Machynlleth celebrated a hard-fought 24-13 victory at home to Menai Bridge in division three.

Full-back Kameron Simmonds-Sandy capitalised on Bridge' sluggish start to dart over for a try inside the opening five minutes.

Bridge replied with a penalty from Dion McGrath but Machynlleth restored their advantage with James Owen intercepting a loose ball to race over with Iwan Jones converting.

Mach’s dominance was further rewarded when a well worked line out move culminated in a try for hooker Hedd Griffiths with Jones adding the extras.

Machynlleth celebrated their fourth try after the break with fly-half Steffan Price completing a passing move under the posts with Jones converting.

The hosts were reduced to 13 men following persistent infringements and Bridge capitalised with a brace of tries from No8 Sam Williams but Machynlleth had already done enough to toast victory.