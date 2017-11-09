Canaries progress as brave Berriew bow of the cup

BERRIEW’S cup campaign came to an end as Huws Gray Alliance leaders Caernarfon Town eased to victory.

Goalkeeper David Jones was tested inside the opening five minutes with a smart save to deny Darren Thomas.

However the inevitable opener arrived on 10 minutes with Thomas latching onto Chris Williams' pass to net.

Jones kept Berriew in the tie with outstanding saves to deny Danny Brookwell and Rhys Roberts while Brookwell also blasted onto the bar from distance.

The pressure finally told just before half-time with Breese slotting home from close range after a good run and cross from the right by Joe Williams.

Berriew started the second-half brightly and handed the hosts a fright when Steffan Rogers side footed wide Richard Davies’ cross.

However the hosts all but sealed their progress on 52 minutes with Thomas heading home Brookwell’s cross.

The Rhiewsiders were back in the game five minutes later with Karl Seliaerts capitalising on a slip in the home defence to fire beyond Canaries goalkeeper Alex Ramsay.

Caernarfon restored their three goal cushion with 20 minutes remaining with Roberts heading beyond Jones.

To their credit the villagers refused to wilt and almost had the final say with Rogers’ late header forcing an outstanding save from substitute goalkeeper Liam Jones.

BERRIEW: D Jones, Stephens, Pearce (G Davies), Mumford (Roberts), M Jones, Carroll (Greatorex), Rogers, Hughes, R Davies, Seliaerts, Bowers.