Bont saved by Parr late goal

CHARLIE Parr struck a late leveller as Bont hit back to claim a 1-1 draw at home to Bow Street Reserves.
Dean Evans’ strike looked to have secured Street victory until Parr netted his first goal for Bont with an injury-time volley to earn his side a hard fought point.
Meanwhile Penparcau stayed on course for promotion from division two with a 6-1 victory over Llanilar Reserves.
Warren Sedgwick led the way with a hat-trick while a Ben Davies double and strike from Rhys Davies ensured the phoenix club’s unbeaten start to the season.
Elsewhere a Ben Holt hat-trick inspired Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves to a 5-1 win at home to Padarn United Reserves in the second division trophy while Dave Jenkins and Iwan Jones efforts ensured Alex Jones’ reply was consolation.
