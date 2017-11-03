Saints bid to extend winning run

THE New Saints will continue to plough on through their early season injury crisis with Barry Town United visiting Park Hall on Saturday.

Despite Steve Saunders, Blaine Hudson and Wes Fletcher closing on welcome returns the Saints are set to be without winger Adrian Cieslewicz for longer.

Meanwhile defender Simon Spender will miss the weekend through suspension following his dismissal in the Oswestry club's hard-fought victory over Cardiff Metropolitan last week.

“We’ve got a clear week to train the lads so we’ve started with some time in the gym, strength work and the like,” said Saints manager Scott Ruscoe. “We’ll assess little niggles on players as well as have a look at Chris Marriott, who came back and played 90 minutes on Saturday.

“He certainly didn’t look out of place or that he’s missed the first four months of the season. It’s fantastic to see him back and be part of the starting eleven.

“Wes Fletcher is coming back from sore ribs while Steve and Blaine will be back in the next few weeks so we’re getting the squad back together.”

“We’re still waiting on results about Cis but it’s likely he’s going to have an operation and is facing a spell out.”

Barry come to Park Hall for the first time this season, sitting fourth from bottom in their first season back in the JD Welsh Premier as the Saints bid to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Ruscoe said: “We now have a gap of four points to Cardiff Met and we’re three ahead of Connah’s Quay. We’re starting to create gaps and we’re looking to keep that going this week.”