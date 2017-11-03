Newtown club keeps on shining

NEWTOWN Stars produced one of their displays of the season to prevail 23-22 winners over Sirens in the Shrewsbury Netball League.

The depleted Stars shuffled their pack with Tayla Trigg and Ceri Glover both moved to different positions but despite their new look the Welsh side led 17-16 going into the final quarter.

Athea Shuker made several vital interceptions in the final quarter for Trigg to fire the Stars to victory.