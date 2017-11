A QUARTET of Llanidloes tennis stars competed in the British Tennis LTA Knockouts last month.

Chloe Hamer, Rhian Jones, Nia Williams and Emmie Bell represented Llanidloes High School, having already been crowned North Wales Year 11 champions to progress to the national round.

The girls have been playing together since they were 11 years old and regular participants in Sport Powys Mini Wimbledon events.