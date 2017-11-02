Lilywhites prevail against title rivals

WELSHPOOL Town maintained their two point lead at the top of Spar Mid Wales League One with a 2-0 victory at home to Llanidloes Town on Saturday.

Ian Probert’s penalty separated the rivals at the break before ex-Daffodil Will Thomas set-up Adam Davies to double the Lilywhites lead after the break

Llanrhaeadr maintained their pursuit with Joe Vaughan netting twice in a 4-0 win at Bow Street while Iwan Matthews and Tom Evans completed their tally.

Llanfair United gained ground on the leading pack with Mark Griffiths leading the way in a 6-1 victory at Knighton Town on Friday.

Griffiths struck twice and was joined on the score sheet by Matt Spencer, Paul Griffiths, Toby Evans and Llyr Griffiths to cancel a reply from the hosts Gareth Mansell.

Radnor Valley completed a fightback to prevail 5-3 winners at home to Tywyn Bryncrug.

Aled Jones struck twice with David Jenkins also on target for the Cormorants but Valley hit back with Ieuan Price and Steve Morgan completing doubles and Elliot Morris also netting.

Berriew steam rollered Machynlleth with Richard Davies starring with a hat-trick in a 7-1 win.

Dewi Hughes added a brace with Steffan Rogers and Karl Seliaerts strikes ensuring an emphatic victory for the hosts while Ben Davies mustered a reply.

Luke Mumford struck twice with Ben Davies also on target as Kerry prevailed comfortable 3-0 winners at home to Llandrindod Wells.

Meanwhile Carno staged a fightback to claim a point in a 2-2 draw at home to Churchstoke.

Tony Meredith lobbed Churchstoke ahead from 25 yards before Jamie Oakley repeated the previous week’s Montgomeryshire Cup’s exploits by heading his side further ahead at the break.

Carno reduced the arrears after the break with Luke Evans on target from the penalty spot before salvaging a point at the death through Scott Williams.