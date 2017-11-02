History set to be made at girls football festival

THIS weekend’s girls football festival in Newtown looks set to break regional records.

Girls football is currently one of the fastest growing sports in the region thanks to the establishment of a hub at Berriew Football Club with support hubs at Llanidloes Town and Llandrindod Wells.

Following a successful festival in Berriew last month a follow up festival at Newtown Football Club has been arranged to take place on Sunday, November 5 which organiser Paul Inns predicts will set a new record in North Wales participation.

“The record is currently 15 teams and we are already on 14 so hopefully a few more entries will see us make history at Latham Park,” said Inns.