Hafren riders star in Trehafren mud

NEWTOWN hosted the seventh round of the Welsh Cyclocross Championship last month.

The event was organised by Hafren Cycling Club with the home club’s 31 riders joining more than 245 from across Wales in taking on the course at Trehafren field.

The best placed of the local riders were mother and son combination of Kat Holwill and Sam Holwill who finished second and third respectively in their classes.

Meanwhile Chris Roberts earned fourth place in the senior men’s class to stay top of the overall league standings.

It has also been a busy time for several other members of the Newtown based club.

Two members of Hafren Cycling Club represented Newtown in the Chrono des Nations Les Herbiers Time Trial.

Emma Serjeant competed in the women’s elite class with Tyler Brennan competing in the junior boys time class against a field of some of the world’s best time trialists.

The trip was organised thanks to the Newtown Twinning Association and it is hoped more Hafren CC riders will compete in the event in the future.

Newtown Twinning Association, Hafren Cycling Club and both Emma Serjeant and Tyler Brennan thanked Velo Club Les Herbiers and Comite de Jumelage du Pays des Herbiers for all their help and support during the event.