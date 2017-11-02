Dolgellau battle to point at Saints

DOLGELLAU Athletic battled to a point in a 2-2 draw at Hay St Marys in Spar Mid Wales League Two.

The Saints twice led with goals from Jack Biggs and Adie Lawford cancelled out by Jasper Jones double as Dolgellau made the long trip home savouring a point.

Builth Wells continue to set the pace at the top of the table with Richie Powell leading a 7-1 rout at Abermule.

Powell struck four goals while strikes from Harry Bastable, Jamie McIlroy and Jonny Samuel ensured a penalty from Rob Bayliss was consolation for Mule.

Nathan Prodger was also a four goal hero as Llansantffraid Village prevailed 4-1 winners at home to Penybont United who hit back through Lewis Pugh.

Robbie Hartshorn’s hat-trick inspired Montgomery Town to a 4-1 victory at Talgarth Town with Jack Williams completing the Canaries scoring while Harry Sharman reduced the arrears.

Meanwhile a solitary strike from Rhodri Davies earned Dyffryn Banw a 1-0 win at Presteigne on Friday.

Aberystwyth University were held to a goalless draw at home to Brecon Northcote on Saturday.

The Students were back in action with a 6-1 win at Newbridge on Sunday with Tom Spicer’s hat-trick and a Liam Powell double leading the way while Pablo de Torres completed the rout with Aeron Powell netting a consolation.