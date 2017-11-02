Davies completes Padarn fightback

JASON Davies completed Padarn United’s fightback in a 3-2 victory at home to Borth United Reserves in division one of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League.

A Sam Mason double gave Borth the lead before Richard Williams and Matthew Higgs levelled and Davies struck a second-half winner.

Tom Evans led the rout with five goals as Bow Street Reserves thrashed Machynlleth Reserves 8-1 with Osian Rees-Jones’ double and a James Clarke strike completing the scoring.

Elsewhere a Gytis Pivnickas strike for Aberystwyth University Reserves was cancelled iut by Ben Byrne in a 1-1 draw with Talybont.

Meanwhile Rob Lovatt’s hat-trick inspired Llanon to a 6-1 win at Llanilar Reserves in division one with a Simon Lovatt double and Liam Craine strike completing the tally.

Carl Whalley’s double helped Padarn United Reserves to a 3-0 win at Aberdyfi with Graham Thomas completing the scoring.

Elsewhere Penparcau progressed to the second round of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League Cup with a 3-0 win over Llanilar with Dylan Bailey, Lee Morgan and Chris Wylde on target.