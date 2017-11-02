Daffodils seek new players to keep on blooming

LLANIDLOES Town Ladies Football Club are on the look out for more players.

The Cae Hafren club have enjoyed a solid start to their North Wales Women’s League debut campaign but need more players, particularly any aged older than 16, to ensure the club remains competitive in the regional league.

The Daffodils are also seeking any potential goalkeepers to join the club with players asked to contact Sian Jones on 07908141248.