Robins sets new record at UK swimming event

AALIYAH Robins starred with two gold medals at the National Cadet swimming competition in Aldershot.

The Welshpool swimmer starred with two gold medals and a silver while also setting a new national record to maintain her impressive record at major events.

The 14-year-old is a member of Chirk Dragons Swimming Club and joined the Powys cadets 12 months ago.

Robins has competed in 26 national and international events and earned more than 200 medals, including a national silver and international bronze.

Robins was joined in the national finals by fellow Powys cadet, Sally Murton of Llanidloes, the Maldwyn Harriers Athletics Club junior girl of the year, who offered invaluable support to her team-mate.

Swimming team coach Captain Patricia Hadley said: “We challenge our cadets to learn more, do more and try more. We inspire them to aim high and go further in life, no matter what they aim to do.

“Both these cadets are a great example of that. Robins only joined cadets in November, 2016 and she has already achieved so much.”