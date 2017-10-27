Emphatic wins for COBRA and Pool

COBRA celebrated a convincing 76-10 win at Shotton Steel in the Game On North Wales Women’s League.

Tries from player of the match Cat Davies along with Jess Andrews, Libby Jones, Grace Hill, Ffion Williams and debutantes Gemma Robinson and Jess Breese ensured the Meifod side’s comfortable victory while Rebecca Evans reduced the arrears with a brace of tries for the hosts.

Welshpool also marched to a convincing 69-12 victory over Holyhead at Maesydre.

Teenage wing Ellie Davies starred with three tries and five conversions with Becca Humphreys also maintaining her bright start to the campaign with four tries.

Further tries from Disa Manuel, Kelli Williams, Sally Humphreys and Rachel Ferguson, coupled with two conversions from Grace Johns, settled an emphatic win for Pool.