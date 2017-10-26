Lilywhites start season on a high

WELSHPOOL Town opened the season in style with a 5-2 victory at Bow Street in the northern section of the Welsh Beef and Lamb Mid Wales Under 19s League.

Tom Halliday and Josh Morgan both completed braces for the Lilywhites with James Clewlow also on target to cancel replies from Ben Davies and Tristan Jenkins for Street.

However the rest of the opening day programme was a wash-out with Machynlleth’s home clash with Llanfair United postponed.

Caersws’ southern section derby at home to Llanidloes Town was also postponed along with Rhayader Town’s meeting at home to Brecon Northcote.