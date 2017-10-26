Lewis is the hero as Stoke progress

NICK Lewis was the hero as Churchstoke stunned Carno to progress to the third round of the MP Foulkes Montgomeryshire Cup.

Jordan Jones broke the deadlock for Carno on the hour only for Churchstoke to snatch a last gasp equaliser through Aiden Oakley to force extra-time.

Following a goalless 30 minutes the match went to a penalty shoot out which featured a save from Lewis before the goalkeeper settled a 4-2 win with the decisive spot kick.