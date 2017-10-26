Jones double sees Robins progress past Llanrhaeadr

MARK Jones struck twice as Knighton Town overcame Llanrhaeadr 3-1 at Bryn-Y-Castell in the third round of the Welsh Trophy.

Sam Williams broke the deadlock before Jones doubled the hosts advantage with Llanrhaeadr reducing the arrears through Khyam Wyton.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men with Tom Bailey dismissed for the villagers before Corin Jones received his marching orders for the Robins.

However Knighton were not to be denied with Jones’ late strike settling the outcome and a place in the fourth round.

The Griffiths brothers were both on the scoresheet as Llanfair United battled to a 2-1 win at home to Bow Street.

Rhun Garner marked his debut by netting for Street but United claimed a fourth round date with Mark Griffiths and Paul Griffiths the heroes of Mount Field.

Llanidloes Town marched to a 4-1 win at Llansantffraid Village to maintain their Welsh Trophy aspirations.

George Clarke led the scoring with a brace for the Daffodils while Rhys Evans and Richie Evans strikes ensured their progress while Rob Carruthers reduced the arrears for the Saints.

Meanwhile Berriew complete Mid Wales interest in the fourth round after goals from Matt Mumford and Karl Seliaerts ensured a battling 2-0 victory at Radnor Valley.