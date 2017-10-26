Daffodils wilt at Denbigh and cup joy for Penrhyn

LLANIDLOES Town’s steep learning curve in their debut season continued in a 6-0 win at Denbigh Town in the North Wales Women’s League.

Joanna McKinney starred for the hosts with a four goal haul while Hollie Groves and Jenny Davies strikes ensured a heavy defeat on the road for the Daffodils.

Meanwhile Llanfair United’s Central Wales Women’s Cup clash at Aberystwyth University was postponed.

Penrhyncoch stormed to the next round with Lowri Morgan inspiring Penrhyncoch to a 9-0 win at Welshpool Town.

Morgan completed a hat-trick while doubles from Mel Evans and Rachel Hill along with strikes from Debbie Hamer and Steph Lucas completed the visitors tally.