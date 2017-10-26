Daffodils take on Goats

LLANIDLOES Town host Radnor Valley in one of the ties of the second round of the Spar Mid Wales League Cup.

Elsewhere Welshpool Town entertain Brecon Northcote and Berriew host Builth Wells.

Full draw (ties to be played December 9): Berriew v Builth Wells; Llanidloes Town v Radnor Valley; Llanrhaeadr v Carno; Welshpool Town v Brecon Northcote; Tywyn Bryncrug v Knighton Town; Llanfair United v Churchstoke; Abermule v Bow Street; Aberaeron v Dolgellau Athletic.