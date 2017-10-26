Churchstoke take glory after Mach comeback in vain

CHURCHSTOKE survived a stirring Machynlleth fightback to prevail 6-3 winners at Cae Camlad in Spar Mid Wales League One.

The hosts looked to be coasting to an emphatic victory as Joe Haycock struck twice with Omer Bozdag and Tony Meredith efforts establishing a healthy lead.

However Mach stormed back into contention with two goals from Callum Page and a Ben Davies.

Churchstoke were galvanised into action with Meredith completing his brace before Neil Yapp settled the outcome with a free-kick.

Meanwhile Tywyn Bryncrug prevailed 2-1 winners at home to Llandrindod Wells who led through Kieran McCarley.

Aled Jones levelled for the hosts with a long range strike before Kevin Evans headed Tywyn to victory.

Elsewhere Welshpool Town’s home clash with Borth United and Aberaeron’s meeting with Kerry were postponed.