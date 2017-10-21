Vaughan wins world martial arts championship gold

HALLE Vaughan has been crowned world champion after starring in the World Karate and Kickboxing Union (WKU) Championships in the Republic of Ireland.

The 12 year old Caersws martial artist maintained her rapid rise in the world of kata and kumite by being crowned under 25 world champion.

Vaughan is also the British champion following her success in the national finals in the Midlands during the summer.

Vaughan will be back in action next month when she represents England in the WKU Nationals before turning her focus to the Kwon Grand Slam Series in January.

The youngster will also be defending her British and World titles with next year’s World Championships to be held in Greece next October.

Vaughan has enjoyed the support of several local businesses on her rise to the top, including Jason and Becky Jones of X-Angelus Studios in Llanidloes, RM Group UK in Newtown, Dave Smith Civil Engineers of Newtown and Potters Waste Management.

Any further sponsorship would be appreciated as Vaughan embarks on another busy year and interested parties are asked to contact Jason Vaughan on 07824447945 or vauno@outlook.com.