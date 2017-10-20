Forden bolstered by Roberts

FORDEN United have signalled their ambitions with the signing of Steve Roberts.

The defender joins the Montgomeryshire League club from Spar Mid Wales League One side Berriew.

Manager Jonny Roberts said: “Steve is a player who fits the mould at Forden perfectly, a young, local, ambitious player who is only going to improve the current squad we have.

”Steve is versatile but will improve our team wherever he plays so we're happy to have him on board.”