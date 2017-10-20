Awards handed out to club's top performers

Builth Wells based Bulls Cycling Club brought down the curtain on a busy year with a social ride and presentation day on Sunday, October 9.

A mix of elite pro cyclists, club members and children split between a road ride heading along the Wye Valley to Glasbury and a mountain bike course climbing up into the rolling Welsh hills prior to the presentation, which saw awards for young members Aelwen Davies, Freya Evans, Cian Evans, Alfie Davies, and Finn Davies who had achieved podium positions in the Welsh Mountain bike series held earlier this year.

The event also saw riders from the club’s Bulls Racing team recognised with awards for their achievements throughout the season.