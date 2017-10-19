Spaman share the spoils in thriller

LLANDRINDOD Wells held Swalec division three east central C high flyers Llanrumney to a thrilling 25-25 draw in their first home game of the season.

The Cardiff side established an early 12 point lead with tries from Tom Borley and Steve Blake and one conversion from Wayne Da Cruz.

The Spamen hit back with good work between Geraint Evans and Steve Boore allowing flanker Rob Davies to cross from close range before wing Mark Davies added a second try.

Da Cruz’ penalty restored Llanrumney’s cushion only for Mark Davies to cross for his side second try of the half to level the match at 15-15 at the interval.

Llandrindod led for the first time in the game early in the second-half with Sam Davies and Ashley Hammond Junior linking with Boore who released Ashley Hammond Senior to cross out wide.

However the Cardiff side rallied and restored their lead with a try from Alun Jones, converted by Da Cruz who also added a penalty.

Llandrindod refused to surrender and levelled the scores late on with Dan Oakley squeezing over from close range to set up a thrilling finale.

Oakley once more crossed the line in the final action of the game only for the referee to adjudge the ball had been held up to deny the Spamen glory.

Meanwhile Alex Clarke starred as Rhayader celebrated a 27-19 victory at Bettws in division three east D.

Clarke scored two tries with Gethin Lewis also crossing the line while three conversions and a brace of penalties from Dillon Leary ensured the Rams victory.

Elsewhere in the same division, local rivals Trefyclawdd were frustrated with their match at Newport Saracens postponed.

n It was also a blank weekend for Builth Wells with their division two west clash at home to Penlan posponed and re-scheduled for October 28.