BOW Street have been boosted with two youthful new signings

Osian Rees-Jones is joined by fellow teenage midfielder Siencyn Jones in arriving at Cae Piod with both members of the Aberystwyth Town academy set-up and part of the Park Avenue club’s under 19s squad.

Meanwhile Machynlleth have bolstered their midfield with 26 year old Rhys Davies arriving at Cae Glas from local rivals Tywyn Bryncrug.