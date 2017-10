RHAYADER Town eased into the hat for the third round with a 3-0 win at Newcastle in the Mid Wales League (South) Cup.

Goals from Mike Fowlie, Ryan Addison and Gareth Hughes ensured the Red Kites progress.

Meanwhile Billy Hyett scored twice as Knighton Town Reserves prevailed 3-1 win winners at Brecon Northcote Reserves with Scott Davies also netting before Adam Tester reduced the arrears for the Stags.